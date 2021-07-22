https://mynorthwest.com/3046649/rantz-bill-gates-covid-testing-company/

Bill Gates. (Getty Images)

Bill Gates, along with George Soros via a consortium, will buy a UK-based COVID testing company. It’s nothing more than a money grab. For Gates, it’s incredibly transparent.

Mologic produces rapid-COVID testing kits using deep-nostril technology. Gates and Soros explained they made the investment for at least $41 million to help “expand access to affordable state-of-the-art medical technology” to communities that need it most.

But is this anything more than a money grab? The product is meant to address people with asymptomatic COVID. But this announcement was made when political talking heads and left-wing media outlets push the threat of the asymptomatic spread due to the vaccine-hesitant.

False vaccine prophet: Bill Gates

Democrats and their media enablers are blaming conservatives for vaccine hesitancy.

They argue that the current surge of new cases — many of which come from blue states — are due to vaccine hesitancy amongst Trump supporters. It’s a weak and bad faith argument. College students have been reluctant to get the vaccine, and the Black community represents a high group expressing vaccine hesitancy. Neither demographics are known for overwhelming Trump support. Still, the Biden administration needs a scapegoat for failing to meet its 70% vaccination rate goal by Independence Day.

Cut to: Bill Gates.

The Microsoft founder has been a big believer in COVID vaccines, though not big enough to push for its access to impoverished nations. Gates, a media-appointed global health expert with no medical background, previously argued that vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared. He only relented and walked back his position after significant pushback. But his initial position stood in the way of more widespread production.

It’s instructive to view Gates’ new purchase in the context of trying to keep vaccine formulas under lock and key.

The asymptomatic shakedown

The new supposed threat with the more contagious Delta variant is asymptomatic spread. Selfish, evil Trump supporters are not getting vaccinated, they catch COVID without knowing it, and they’re spreading it to grandma. Somehow, despite being vaccinated, grandma could end up dying as a consequence.

We hear more and more over asymptomatic spread, and it’s a great reason to test yourself more often, isn’t it? There are even more vaccinated people getting COVID. After all, look at the 2021 Texas state champion super spreaders: the Texas Democrats who fled their state to save democracy (by stalling it).

Gates is positioned to make a fortune off the invisible threat of asymptomatic COVID. And Trump supporters are the perfect villains to profit off of. Since you don’t know if you’re sick with COVID and the unvaccinated Trump supporters are carriers, the prevailing talking point will inevitably be to test yourself frequently to be safe.

Philanthropic stunts

While putting considerable funds into vaccine access, Gates simultaneously pushed to halt the sharing of vaccine formulas.

It was, in the words of WIRED contributor Mohit Mookin, an attempt to “launder his reputation by tried and true philanthropic giving.” As Mookin notes, Gates has repeatedly attempted to “bolster companies’ ability to exclude others from producing lifesaving drugs, including allowing the Gates Foundation itself to acquire substantial intellectual property. This continues through the Covid-19 pandemic.”

While his foundation undoubtedly offers funds for noble causes, Gates isn’t merely doing it for his love of humankind. It appears he stands to profit from this. Perhaps, for example, the Gates Foundation’s financial stake in CureVac, which is currently wrapping up mRNA-based COVID vaccine clinical trials, explains why Gates doesn’t want to share vaccine formulations.

No matter how “affordable” the Mologic COVID self-tests become, we will all still face pressure to self-test frequently. Many will give in to unnecessary tests, and those costs add up. And just like the companies that pivoted to offer fashionable masks during the height of the pandemic, Gates will be there with Soros to make a fortune off the push to test.

