If you’re unfamiliar with NFTs, here’s a summary from Wikipedia:

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable.[1] NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files. Access to any copy of the original file, however, is not restricted to the buyer of the NFT. While copies of these digital items are available for anyone to obtain, NFTs are tracked on blockchains to provide the owner with proof of ownership that is separate from copyright.

CNN, after announcing an upcoming subscription service earlier this week called CNN+, is now trying to get in on some of that NFT action by selling clips:

We knew ratings have tanked since Trump left office but yeesh!

CNN might be able to rake in a few extra dollars on their yard sale if they can come up with NFTs for these classics:

We’d like this one:

And don’t forget the discount code:

LOL.

