If you’re unfamiliar with NFTs, here’s a summary from Wikipedia:

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable.[1] NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files. Access to any copy of the original file, however, is not restricted to the buyer of the NFT. While copies of these digital items are available for anyone to obtain, NFTs are tracked on blockchains to provide the owner with proof of ownership that is separate from copyright.

CNN, after announcing an upcoming subscription service earlier this week called CNN+, is now trying to get in on some of that NFT action by selling clips:

Next drop from Vault by CNN is at 1PM (ET) and features the presidential election calls for Joe Biden in 2020 and Donald Trump in 2016. Only 1,000 of each, plus a limited number of Special Editions that include a unique framed video. Learn more: https://t.co/AKHv1HK3xi pic.twitter.com/bXJZedCcjZ — CNN (@CNN) July 22, 2021

We knew ratings have tanked since Trump left office but yeesh!

me: it’s impossible for me to imagine anything stupider than NFTs CNN: HOLD MY BEERhttps://t.co/7zw2QMj77E — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 22, 2021

Something tells me CNN might be having cash flow problems. https://t.co/Iz4gFvKSWn — Mark (@UncoverFacts) July 22, 2021

lmaooooo what? cnn is having a yard sale. https://t.co/sVtGZEioLC — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 22, 2021

CNN selling videos for $20 that you can look up on YouTube. 😂 Desperate much? https://t.co/6UbwudZcxl — JCrow (@jlc225) July 22, 2021

CNN ratings are down so much they are turning into the home shopping network now. https://t.co/TGQx48edpB — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) July 22, 2021

Hahaha how is this real 🤣 https://t.co/pUbVY2nwBZ — petroleumburner (@petroleumburner) July 22, 2021

CNN might be able to rake in a few extra dollars on their yard sale if they can come up with NFTs for these classics:

How much for this masterpiece? pic.twitter.com/cmzHyb6Fx6 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 22, 2021

First dibs on this one. pic.twitter.com/bbkPVeJUDK — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) July 22, 2021

Are you selling this one?

CC: Fredo (aka @ChrisCuomo) Will the money go to Andrew’s thousands of victims both sexual and dead? https://t.co/zLxM2b0UZT pic.twitter.com/GXxpkcjIqX — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 22, 2021

When will this one be available? pic.twitter.com/jjX1GL6z4N — Lawrence (@LawrenceMan13) July 22, 2021

I want this one … or does someone already own it? pic.twitter.com/5nnTsvjgfE — Bryan Farris (@SaveFarrisLSU) July 22, 2021

We’d like this one:

And don’t forget the discount code:

use promo code “potato” for 10% off https://t.co/tARGsGHYBH — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 22, 2021

LOL.

