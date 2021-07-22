https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/22/hes-looking-like-a-monster-redsteezes-thread-dissecting-fauci-and-his-history-with-gain-of-function-research-is-straight-fire/

Fauci has some ‘splainin’ to do.

We know that you know that we know that you know that, but RedSteeze put together a damn good thread that really lays it all out. Beyond all of the drama with Rand (and it was fun to watch, oh Hell yeah), the actual story here is pretty damn damning.

He’s a true believer in this kind of research. He has years invested in it. He has spent years talking, writing and promoting it and writing off the risks and that’s scary shit. Once you look at it that way, his current defensiveness is clear & understand what he stands to lose. https://t.co/d4HFw2zzEl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2021

Once you look at it that way you can see why he’s trying so hard to keep people from seeing what’s really been going on. The authoritarian gnome has so very much to lose, and it’s not just that hefty salary from the feds.

This piece in @thenation (Yes, The Nation) is so clarifying on this. This isn’t about left or right. 4 million people are dead likely because of this research. That’s why he deflects and distracts. It’s his life’s work and funding. https://t.co/Tn8WNiXzee pic.twitter.com/E0wWzhNHIO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2021

4 million are dead likely because of this research.

Why on EARTH did anyone ever listen to this guy with COVID?

Things we will likely never know.

The biggest thing shielding him is how the national media has deified him. They will not press him on any of this because even they know where this possibly goes. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2021

The media is as vested in making Fauci the High Priest of COVID as Fauci himself is. Their credibility is already in ruin, imagine what this would do to the small sliver they have left. Quit laughing, there is a tiny sliver there … we think?

Science and molecular biology cannot be to blame for this. That’s Fauci’s starting point. “We’re the good guys. We’re only trying to help.” This is why what Jon Stewart said resonated. Often times, these guys are NOT the good guys, well intentioned or not. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2021

Fauci will defend his life’s work like a rabid Wolverine, because that’s what true believers do. That’s what Marshall & Paul brought out of him this week. I disagree with how Paul went about it, but the reaction was telling. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2021

But we get where Steeze is coming from here. It’s easy to miss the real story when the presentation is that damn fiery and fun to watch.

If you commit to this kind of research and you cure cancer, you’re a genius. If you kill 4 million people with it, you should be regarded as a monster. That’s Fauci’s dilemma, and what he’s fighting off every day, and more and more he’s looking like the monster. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2021

More and more he’s looking like a monster.

Fauci and others like him, Collins at NIH, Peter Daszak are going to continue this kind of work in places like China because of the money that flows between them. Nothing will be learned. China is going to get away with this and this is the rest of our lives now. Goodnight. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 22, 2021

