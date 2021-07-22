https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/hey-msm-democrat-surveillance-abuse-us-way-worse-hungary-care/

A cabal of 17 left-wing Soros media is conspiring to attack conservative governments worldwide over allegedly “spying on independent journalists” with the Pegasus spy software developed by NSO Group in Israel. These media now claim French President Macron was a target of the surveillance, despite presenting no evidence for the claim, which NSO Group denies.

Writing on About Hungary, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltán Kovács pointed out that Hungary’s spying laws are “some of the strictest” and far exceed the oversight over Democrat spying in the USA, for example.

Kovács pointed out that in Hungary, “secret security activities that invade privacy must always be approved by an external official — an appointed judge in criminal cases, or the minister of justice in matters of intelligence or counter-intelligence.” This stands in stark contrast to the mass gathering of data by the NSA as revealed by whistleblower Edward Snowden, for example.

Testifying before the US Senate Select Intelligence Committee on March 12, 2013, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was asked “Does the NSA collect any type of data at all on millions or hundreds of millions of Americans?”. Clapper answered “No, Sir … not wittingly.” This was later proven to be untrue. Clapper has never been held to acount for lying to the Senate.

The corresponding US authority for spying on US citizens would be the FISA Court, which has been shown to have repeatedly authorized spying on the Trump campaign and presidency based on the bogus Clinton-DNC-financed Steele Dossier.

National security services in Hungary are supervised by the National Assembly’s National Security Committee, which “can only be led by an opposition MP”, Kovács wrote.

In the US Congress, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff, who is notorious as a partisan actor for the ruling democrats, and never hesitates to abuse his office for explicitly partisan purposes. The U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is also chaired by a Democrat, Mark Warner of Virginia.

Kovács also notes that in Hungary, “the personnel of secret services may not conduct investigations and are forbidden from employing coercive measures.” This also stands in stark contrast to the US, where FBI investigators Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok conspired to entrap the National Security Advisor General Mike Flynn on orders of FBI head James Comey.

“The media on this story are pursuing an agenda. And in their determination to drive that agenda, they’ve abandoned objectivity”, Kovács writes about the campaign against Hungary. “Those who claim that Hungary’s laws on the security services are loose simply don’t know their facts.”

Richard Abelson is Gateway Pundit international correspondent. Follow him on Parler or GETTR.

