Thanks to a group of innovative high school students in Maryland, one father who uses a wheelchair is now able to safely take his newborn baby on a stroll. What are the details?
For most parents, transporting their young children around in a stroller is a basic and expected part of life. But for 37-year-old Jeremy King, strolling with his new child was a simple pleasure he never thought he’d be able to enjoy, WRC-TV reported earlier this month.
In 2017, King underwent surgery to remove a baseball-sized cancerous tumor from his brain. The operation was successful, but King has been left with significant mobility and speech challenges and most of the time is forced to use a wheelchair to get around.
Fortunately for him, his wife, 32-year-old Chelsie King teaches middle school drama at Bullis School, a private K-12 school in Potomac, Maryland, where there happens to be a group of particularly inventive students.
After the couple’s online search for a wheelchair-friendly stroller proved unfruitful, Chelsie King took her concerns to a colleague at the high school, Matt Zigler, who runs a creative lab where students take part in hands-on projects, the Washington Post reported .
“I approached him as a personal […]
