We recently told you about Texas Democratic State Rep. Donna Howard, who incorrectly thought it would be a wise move to tell Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to “stop political games” when it comes to masking in schools.

“W/ classes starting next month it’s time to stop political games. Families deserve clear guidance & policies to keep students, teachers & staff safe. Most students haven’t received vaccine, masks must play a critical role. Abbott should lift ban & let school set rules.” #txlege https://t.co/AXlQzRMfjQ — Donna Howard (@DonnaHowardTX) July 21, 2021

Bear in mind that this is the same Donna Howard who joined her fellow Texas Democratic state representatives on a private plane for a shameless publicity stunt that may very well result in other people’s deaths from COVID19. And her political games still aren’t over yet:

Irony not lost on me. In regard to our flight, TSA exempts private, non-commercial flights from the mask requirement. #txlege had been meeting at the Capitol w/o masks for several months, & we continued that practice as we had all been fully vaccinated. https://t.co/AD5ISKWxow 1/ — Donna Howard (@DonnaHowardTX) July 22, 2021

Oh, TSA exempts private flights from the mask requirement! So she and her colleagues weren’t being hypocritical superspreaders when they didn’t mask up on that plane! So shut up, haters!

We’ll get back to that shortly.

Moving on:

Unfortunately, the spike in infections from the delta variant became apparent immediately after our flight. Had we known at the time, we would have worn masks. 2/ — Donna Howard (@DonnaHowardTX) July 22, 2021

Delta variant infections didn’t spike until after their flight? Surely you can do better than that, Donna.

Your flight was July 13th. The spike started in early June. pic.twitter.com/2vqW1MCdS2 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 22, 2021

BS. This has been going on longer than when you took your flight. You got caught and don’t want to deal with that. — righty64 (@righty64) July 22, 2021

Caught with her mask down. Not a flattering look for her.

Austin is contemplating moving back to requiring masks for those who are fully vaccinated & asking those who are not vaccinated to avoid any gatherings. It’s important that we pay attention to the ever-evolving nature of this virus and follow the recommendations of scientists. 3/ — Donna Howard (@DonnaHowardTX) July 22, 2021

The key message is that vaccinations work and prevent serious illness. Everyone should get vaccinated. End/ @rossramsey — Donna Howard (@DonnaHowardTX) July 22, 2021

Howard’s little soliloquy may be over, but other people still have quite a lot to say. Particularly regarding her “private, non-commercial flights” defense.

Must be nice to fly private on tax payers dollars, I’m assuming….. 🤔 What about climate change? Could have flown commercial! https://t.co/rlnvrocVd8 — Alexi Kudej (@AKudej25) July 22, 2021

I see we have another successful graduate of the Marie Antoinette School of Diplomacy. https://t.co/kzp8wj1pM4 — workinglate (@Workinglate) July 22, 2021

And it gets better, still:

Yeah. TSA doesn’t exempt anything actually. https://t.co/NIPA0l9h4i — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) July 22, 2021

“People on board the following categories of conveyances continue to be exempt from the requirement to wear a mask:

Private conveyances operated only for personal, non-commercial use;” https://t.co/WDMy02bAM0 — Donna Howard (@DonnaHowardTX) July 22, 2021

Hey Donna, they mean private literally. Not charters. Here’s some info: https://t.co/xd7ZtGWkHP — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) July 22, 2021

Uh-oh, Donna.

Perhaps you can clear this up. Did anyone on that plane own the plane or was it chartered through a separate company? If it was chartered, it is not a private flight, it is most definitely a commercial flight and not exempt from the CDC order requiring masks. — Ben Pegram (@BenPegram2) July 22, 2021

But that was a chartered commercial flight — Zombie Jesus (@christisundead) July 22, 2021

That was a charter flight therefore it was for hire and not a private flight. It was a commercial flight because someone paid people for the plane to go somewhere. https://t.co/4gAVovVdVA — GFY Good For You (@GfyGood) July 22, 2021

You were not on a private non-commercial flight. You were on a chartered flight. The mask mandate applied. https://t.co/TRTKwztU3a — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 22, 2021

Charter flights are commercial flights. The exemption is for “personal conveyance”. Private-personal conveyance is the use of your personal plane, bus, or car. Your group engaged the service of commercial planes and buses which are subject to the mask rule. — JStanley (@fallingcedar) July 22, 2021

Donna Howard’s entire defense is based on lies. Gotta say, that’s on-brand for Democrats.

If you believed the stuff you’re peddling, you wouldn’t have needed to be “required” to wear a mask on that flight, you would have just worn one.

“Rules for thee, not for me.” — “that wasn’t real socialism though” (@JdFuriousleaf) July 22, 2021

“Our trip was solely for personal, non-commercial use.” -group of politicians who left their jobs solely for the purpose of thwarting business, then met with and infected other politicians.” — Razor (@hale_razor) July 22, 2021

She’s gotta me more than halfway to China by now.

She should be removed from all social media for disinformation regarding Covid-19. — Circle Back Pat (@CircleBackPat) July 22, 2021

Better safe than sorry!

