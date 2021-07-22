https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/22/hot-gun-control-take-why-live-in-a-place-where-you-feel-the-need-for-a-gun-for-protection/

We don’t normally do posts on Twitter randos unless the take is so hot that it needs airing out. We can’t find the post in our archives at the moment right now, but it reminds us of the woman who said poor people don’t need guns for defense because they have nothing to steal.

That’s how we feel about Democratically run cities; why would anyone live there? Maybe they lived there before everything went to hell but don’t have the means to leave.

We think the original poster might be Canadian, so …

Why not just move to somewhere safe?

