About The Author
Related Posts
WAYNE ROOT: I’ve Been Banned by Twitter, You’re Next
February 14, 2021
Americans can't keep ignoring the dozens of states sneaking through laws that attack the right to protest and make it more dangerous to take to the streets
May 10, 2021
Today's Department of In-Justice: On Same Day DOJ Hunts Down Grandma for Walking in US Capitol – They Announce They will Seal Records of Over 200 BLM and Antifa Criminals
May 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy