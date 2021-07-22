https://www.theepochtimes.com/hunter-biden-will-meet-with-potential-art-buyers-gallery_3913854.html

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden plans to mingle with prospective buyers of his art during two shows this year, according to the gallery facilitating the sales.

“He’s looking forward to it. It is like someone debuting in the world. And of course he will be there,” Robin Davis, a spokeswoman with Georges Berges Gallery, told CBS News.

The gallery plans on holding one show in Los Angeles and one in New York.

Prospective buyers “will be vetted,” Davis said, “so whomever is appropriate will be attending.”

A man who picked up the phone at the gallery, asked whether Hunter Biden would be attending the shows, told The Epoch Times, “I have no idea.”

He directed the submission of questions via email. The gallery has not responded to emails.

Walter Shaub, the director of the Office of Government Ethics during the Obama administration, panned the arrangement.

“Hunter Biden will meet with prospective buyers of his absurdly overpriced, presidency-profiting art. Good grief. The president has such a blind spot on this issue. I really hope he and his son come to their senses,” Shaub said on social media.

The White House did not return emailed questions, including whether it consulted with ethics experts when helping craft the arrangement for how the president’s son’s work would be sold. Christopher Clark, Hunter Biden’s attorney, did not return a query.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters earlier this month that “careful consideration” went into establishing a system “that allows for Hunter Biden to work in his profession within reasonable safeguards.”

“All interactions regarding the selling of art and the setting of prices will be handled by a professional gallerist, adhering to the highest industry standards,” she added. “And any offer out of the normal course would be rejected out of hand. And the gallerist will not share information about buyers or prospective buyers, including their identities, with Hunter Biden or the administration, which provides quite a level of protection and transparency.”

Georges Berges, who owns the gallery, has said Hunter Biden’s pieces could sell for as much as $500,000.

