Joe Biden’s CNN town hall last night proved to be an impressively embarrassing series of faceplants. He just couldn’t help himself.

He also couldn’t help letting his mask slip, like when it comes to his position on gun control.

Watch:

They’re not hiding their intentions. Joe Biden says he wants to ban handguns — not merely AR-15s like their previous dishonest talking points suggested. Watch Biden stumble through this town hall answer. pic.twitter.com/DI3CDTN1wL — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 22, 2021

It’s actually kind of fascinating to see how Joe Biden’s lies expose his — and Democrats’ — honest beliefs.

What part of “well regulated” is so hard to understand? — Jesus In L.A. (@ShugahSohni) July 22, 2021

Ironic that you ask about the difficulty of understanding something while entirely misunderstanding the thing you’re asking about. — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) July 22, 2021

You know who does understand guns a lot better than Joe Biden and gun control advocates? Dana Loesch.

And she had some thoughts on Biden’s ignorant remarks:

First — my Glock isn’t an “assault weapon.” I don’t have a 120 round mag. The vast majority who own AR-15s are law-abiding people who did not get their rifles illegally. Rifles are not the favored weapon of choice for violent offenders https://t.co/D7tSbENJFY https://t.co/YGh6NmyMZN — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 22, 2021

This is as I’ve ALWAYS said — the goal isn’t just to ban the legal fiction term “assault weapons,” they want to ban ALL semi-auto. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 22, 2021

Joe Biden on guns is the textbook example of misinformation. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 22, 2021

When Biden talks about FFLs and illegal sales, is he talking about when his Obama/Biden admin made some FFLs sell guns to cartels for Fast and Furious? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 22, 2021

Ouch.

Biden isn’t serious about crime committed with firearms illegally carried by violent prohibited possessors. If he was, he’d have DOJ stop Democrat prosecutors and judges in high-crime localities from routinely dropping charges or reducing penalties for repeat violent offenders. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 22, 2021

I absolutely will not comply with an “assault weapons” ban. Period. I will not take legal commands from politicians who know less about my property than I do and politicians who do more to protect violent offenders than they do the law-abiding. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 22, 2021

