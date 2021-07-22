https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/always-loved-america-boxing-great-george-foreman-expresses-love-us/
Boxing great George Foreman expressed his love for America as several high-profile U.S. athletes continue to publicly express anti-Americanism.
George Foreman was on FOX News yesterday and he discussed the current disrespect some athletes show of the US.
Foreman, 72, who won a gold medal at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics that also prominently featured two Black Power gestures on the podium from the United States’ Tommie Smith and John Carlos, told “Fox News Primetime” that he has “always loved America.”
Foreman shared:
I have always loved America. And once you fall in love just like falling in love with your wife, no one can say anything about her,” Foreman remarked. “The next night she is still my wife. And I’m going to stay. That’s why you make that thing ‘until death do we part.’ That’s why nothing has ever shook my faith and love in the country and when you love a country, nothing can bother you. If you are halfway in love you are going to have a lot of trouble.”
