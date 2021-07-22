https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/always-loved-america-boxing-great-george-foreman-expresses-love-us/

George Foreman was on FOX News yesterday and he discussed the current disrespect some athletes show of the US.

Retired world champion boxer George Foreman sounded off Wednesday as several high-profile U.S. athletes continue to publicly express anti-Americanism, in concert with some segments of social society.

Foreman, 72, who won a gold medal at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics that also prominently featured two Black Power gestures on the podium from the United States’ Tommie Smith and John Carlos, told “Fox News Primetime” that he has “always loved America.”