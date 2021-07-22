https://thepostmillennial.com/fbi-agent-involved-in-whitmer-kidnap-case-allegedly-attacks-wife-after-swingers-party



Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

An FBI agent involved in the Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case was charged Monday after allegedly assaulting his wife after leaving a swingers’ party.

Special Agent Richard Trask, 39, of Kalamazoo was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder following the incident late Sunday, according to The Detroit News.

Trask’s wife told police that she and her husband had drinks at a swingers’ party in Oshtemo Township, adding that an argument was started on the way home between the pair because she did not like the party.

“An affidavit filed by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office in Kalamazoo County District Court said Trask’s wife had bloody lacerations to the right side of her head and ‘blood all over chest, clothing arms and hand,’ as well as ‘severe’ bruising to her neck and throat,” wrote The Detroit News.

After arriving at home from the party, Trask reportedly got on top of her in their bed “then grabbed the side of her head and smashed it several times on the nightstand,” according to the affidavit.

In an attempt to escape, the wife tried to grab his beard. Trask then proceeded to choke her around her neck. She was able to end the assault by grabbing Trask’s testicles.

Trask then left the home in her vehicle, and he was tracked to a supermarket parking lot in Oshemto Township. He refused give a statement on the incident after being read is Miranda rights.

Trask has reportedly worked for the FBI since 2011 and has “served as the FBI’s public face in the Whitmer case, testifying in federal court about the investigation,” according to The Detroit News.

FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said on Monday the bureau is cooperating with the prosecutor’s office. Trask’s current job status was unclear.

“In accordance with FBI policy, the incident is subject to internal review, and I cannot comment further at this time,” she said in a statement.

Following an arraignment in 8th District Court in Kalamazoo, Trask was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. He faces a charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He is prohibited from possessing a firearm as part of his bond conditions.

“It’s the last thing you want for a major case like this,” said the former special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit office Andrew Arena, in regards to Trask’s connection to the Whitmer case. “Any time you give the defense any ammunition it’s not good.”

Trask reportedly testified in January in federal court against accused kidnapping plotter Barry Croft, a Delaware resident who is allegedly the group’s bomb maker. Croft was identified by Trask as the national leader of the small militia group the 3 Percenters, who participated in the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

“During the court hearing, Trask helped provide context about multiple undercover recordings that included Croft. At the time, prosecutors wanted Croft held without bond, saying he was a violent extremist,” wrote The Detroit News.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

