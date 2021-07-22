https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/internet-hit-global-outage-32000-websites-dns-failure/

The internet was hit by a global outage on Thursday in what is reportedly a major DNS (Domain Name System) failure.

UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Costco, 911 services and airlines were all hit by the outage.

Content delivery company Akamai Technologies released a statement on Thursday:

“We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service. We are actively investigating the issue. If you have questions or are experiencing impact due to this issue, please contact Akamai Technical Support. In the interest of time, we are providing you the most current information available, which is subject to changes, corrections, and updates.” the company said.

Akamai is experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes. — Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021

More than 32,000 websites went down around 11 am ET.

Akamai issued a statement 15 minutes later saying they implemented a fix and based on their observations, the “service is resuming normal operations.”

We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated. — Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021

DEVELOPING…

