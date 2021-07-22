https://www.theblaze.com/news/intruders-face-armed-elderly-homeowner

A homeowner had been gone for a few days from his residence just north of Guinda, California — but upon his return Tuesday, he discovered a break-in at his home and a gun had been stolen, KOVR-TV reported.

So the homeowner already was on edge that same night when he noticed headlights in his driveway, Lt. Gary Hallenbeck of the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office told the station.

What happened next?

This Second Amendment practitioner was not left out in the cold after one gun was taken from his house — he had another one at the ready.

And with the earlier break-in very likely on his mind, the homeowner presumably got himself ready for what might go down next.

“He did not go out to confront these people,” Hallenbeck told KOVR. “He stayed in the house, and eventually, these people came into the residence.”

The culprits were a man and a woman, both with extensive criminal records, the station said. And both had just entered the wrong place at the wrong time.

Boom

“The homeowner ended up firing his weapon at them,” Hallenbeck told KOVR. “On face value, it points to that self-defense side.”

Indeed.

The elderly homeowner called 911, and when sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found the man and woman had been shot, authorities said, adding that the woman was responsive while the man was not.

So deputies performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived, but he died, the sheriff’s office said. KOVR said the woman’s injuries were “serious,” and authorities said she was taken by air ambulance to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The homeowner remained on the scene and was cooperative with investigators, the sheriff’s office said, adding that tools also were stolen from the homeowner in the earlier break-in. Authorities said the homeowner did not know the intruders and that his statements were consistent with the preliminary crime scene investigation.

The sheriff’s office also said no other suspects were believed to be involved in the incident, and no arrests were made. At the completion of the investigation, investigators will forward their findings to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office for review, authorities said.

Anything else?

The sheriff’s office added to KOVR that if residents decide to depart their homes for vacation, or if they’re leaving them empty for a period of time, it’s a good idea to tell neighbors so they can keep an eye on the place for a bit, and also make homes appear as lived in as possible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

