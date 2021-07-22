https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/its-the-little-things-that-make-you-a-hero/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Alabama police officer stands in rain to pay respect for WWII veteran

An Alabama police officer who stood at attention during a rainstorm to honor a deceased World War II soldier says he simply wanted to recognize a fellow veteran from a small town. Mount Vernon police officer Newman Brazier got out of his police car and stood at attention as the funeral procession of Robert Lee Serling entered the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort. Serling fought in the Pacific during the war and was 100 when he died last month.

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police officer who stood at attention during a rainstorm to honor a deceased World War II soldier said he simply wanted to recognize a veteran from a small town.

Wearing his regular uniform rather than rain gear, Officer Newman Brazier of the Mount Vernon Police Department got out of his police car and stood at attention as the funeral procession of Robert Lee Serling entered the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort on Monday, WPMI-TV reported. Serling died in June at the age of 100.

Soaked, Brazier didn’t get out of the weather until the procession had passed. Eddie Irby Jr., who leads a group for Black veterans in Mobile, said mourners noticed the gesture, which was captured on video.

Continue reading…