Ageless ex-heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman — still running strong at 72 — told Fox News this week that despite consistent pressure on him to badmouth the United States, he refuses.

“I’ve always loved America,” Foreman told host Brian Kilmeade during a Wednesday interview.

What are the details?

Woke culture has already surfaced at the Tokyo Olympics, as the crusading U.S. women’s soccer team took a knee in a familiar protest before its opening-round contest Wednesday against Sweden — and then promptly lost 3-0, the heralded team’s first defeat since January 2019.

But Foreman will have none of it.

Besides his many exploits in the ring, Foreman is known in an iconic photo showing him proudly holding an American flag amid his 1968 Olympic gold-medal triumph while others protested the U.S.:

“For about 54 years, people have ask me not to keep saying ‘I love America,'” he tweeted July 4 accompanied by that image. “Well I do, and I’m not ashamed. Don’t leave it; love it.”

As for those haters, Foreman indeed has seen them come and go — and knows exactly what they’re all about.

“It’s all fashionable to be anti-American. It’s fashionable,” he told Fox News. “And people have asked me, ‘What are you talking about? Can’t you see what was done then and what was done now? Can’t you see?’ And I tell them swiftly, ‘you can’t talk me out of my love.'”

Foreman then added a rather pointed counterproposal to the militants among us, suggesting to them that “maybe you should find someone you love, and you’ll know what I’m talking about.”

For him, loving America works like so: “Once you fall in love — just like falling in love with your wife — no one can say anything about her. The next night she’s [still] my wife, and I’m gonna stay. That’s why you make that thing ‘until death do we part.’ And that’s why nothing has ever shook my faith and love in the country. And when you love a country, nothing can bother you.”

He then issued a dire warning: “If you are halfway in love, you’re gonna have a lot of trouble.”

Foreman added that Americans from all walks of life helped him when he was on his way up — even police officers whom so many want to defund and get rid of these days.

“They taught us how to box,” he said, noting that cops who started the Police Athletic League and “would travel from one state to another to see that we won these Golden Gloves tournaments, send us off to the Olympics. I have this fond memory and love for this country and the people in this country. Nobody will ever be able to talk me out of that. That’s love.”

