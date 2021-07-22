https://noqreport.com/2021/07/22/jihad-liar-tlaibs-campaign-paid-out-over-100k-to-firm-founded-by-defund-the-police-anti-jewish-racist/

Lazy Way To Lose More Weight! Up to 14 Lbs In A Week. Guaranteed This Simple Method Solves Sex Problems Instantly “nature’s morphine” pain relief (now legal ) Tlaib’s campaign paid out over $100K to a firm founded by defund the police, anti-Israel activist

By: Rasha Mubarak tweeted “abolish the police” in April 2021 By Cameron Cawthorne | Fox News July 22, 2021: The campaign of “ Squad ” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has paid out over $100,000 for “fundraising consulting” to a Florida-based progressive firm founded and operated by a defund the police and anti-Israel activist, campaign filings show. Tlaib’s campaign and PAC sent $96,000 in payments between March 2020 and March 2021 for “fundraising consulting” to Unbought Power LLC, a Florida-based firm that specializes in grassroots organizing and advocacy consulting. The campaign paid out another $18,000 to Unbought Power between April 2021 and June 2021, Federal Election Commission records released last Thursday show. Rasha Mubarak, the Palestinian-American activist who founded Unbought Power in March 2020, has been involved in grassroots advocacy for over 15 years and has assisted with Tlaib’s political career over the course of the last decade. In March 2019, Mubarak tweeted that she […]