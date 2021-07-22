https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/jill-biden-arrives-tokyo-meets-prime-minister-yoshihide-suga-feeble-joe-stays-behind-video/

This is embarrassing.

Jill Biden arrived in Tokyo, Japan Thursday afternoon in her first solo trip overseas since her husband Joe is too feeble to travel.

Joe Biden could barely speak at last night’s CNN town hall as Jill Biden hopped on Air Force One to attend Friday’s opening ceremony for the summer Olympic Games.

Jill arrived at Yokota Air Force Base wearing a face mask.

First lady Jill Biden arrives in Japan to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. pic.twitter.com/C1WJKuB7S0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 22, 2021

Jill Biden wore see-through slippers and a $3,000 Tom Ford dress to meet with Prime Minister Suga and his barefoot wife Mariko Suga.

Jill Biden will also meet Emperor Naruhito of Japan at the Imperial Palace on Friday.

