https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/joe-biden-says-chairman-judiciary-committee-150-years-ago-video/

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered a speech in the East Room of the White House before he signed the “Crime Victims Fund Act.”

Biden said he was the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee 150 years ago.

“Way back 150 years ago when I was chairman of the Judiciary Committee we spent a lot of time…” said Biden.

Of course the media will totally ignore this.

TRENDING: Even the Audience is Fake: Check Out the Crowd at Joe Biden’s CNN Town Hall

VIDEO:

NOW – Biden says he was on the Judiciary Committee “150 years ago”pic.twitter.com/YUSlWjAAKO — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 22, 2021

Joe Biden makes comments like this quite frequently.

Earlier this year Joe Biden lost his train of thought and said he came to the senate 120 years ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

