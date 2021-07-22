https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-mccarthy-calls-dems-january-6th-committee-a-political-sham-driven-by-nancy-pelosi/
‘BIG TECH VS THE RIGHT’: Republicans Warn ‘You Could Be Next’ After Facebook Extends Trump Ban
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.06.21
From Fox News:
Conservatives blasted Facebook and its Oversight Board for upholding an indefinite ban on former President Trump on Wednesday.
“It is a sad day for America. It’s a sad day for Facebook because I can tell you, a number of members of Congress are now looking at: Do they break up Facebook, do they make sure that they don’t have a monopoly? And I can tell you that it is two different standards, one for Donald Trump and one for a number of other people that are on their sites,” Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows told “America’s Newsroom.”
“Facebook and Twitter and others have clearly established two different sets of rules. One if you’re a conservative or a Republican or have a different ideology than them and one if you’re a liberal,” Corey Lewandowski, a Trump’s longtime political adviser, said in a radio interview.
“This ‘decision’ is absurd,” conservative commentator Ben Shapiro wrote on Twitter.
“Facebook’s decision to uphold its ban on President Donald Trump is extremely disappointing. It’s clear that Mark Zuckerberg views himself as the arbiter of free speech,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said in a statement.
Facebook’s Oversight Board on Wednesday upheld Trump’s ban from Facebook and Instagram, but said it was “not appropriate” to impose the “indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension.”
“The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7, 2021, to restrict then-President Donald Trump’s access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account,” the board said in a statement.
‘A FEW DAYS’ OFF: Ocasio-Cortez Says She’s Taking a ‘Self-Care’ Break Before Her Term Begins
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.18.18
Incoming Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced this week she plans on taking a “self-care” break before starting her term in early January; saying she’s “taking a few days to take care of myself.”
“I’m taking a few days to take care of myself before what is sure to be an eventful term. For working people, immigrants, & the poor, self-care is political – not because we want it to be, but bc of the inevitable shaming of someone doing a face mask while financially stressed,” she posted on social media.
I’m taking a few days to take care of myself before what is sure to be an eventful term.
For working people, immigrants, & the poor, self-care is political – not because we want it to be, but bc of the inevitable shaming of someone doing a face mask while financially stressed./1 https://t.co/EWdWFmPwet
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 17, 2018
“Before the campaign, I used to practice yoga 3-4x/week, eat nutritiously, read and write for leisure,” Ocasio-Cortez added on Instagram. “As soon as everything kicked up, that all went out the window. I went from doing yoga and making wild rice and salmon dinners to eating fast food for dinner and falling asleep in my jeans and makeup.”