Kamala Harris met with ‘DREAMer’ illegal aliens in the White House on Thursday and told them they deserve a pathway to citizenship.

“I want to make clear to the DREAMers that are here, and to those who are watching from home, this is your home, this is your home, and we see you and you are not alone,” Harris said to the illegal aliens who were brought into the White House.

“Many umm have been living recently these years — a life of uncertainty even though this is the only country they have ever known,” she said. “They deserve a pathway to citizenship.”

Kamala Harris treats illegal aliens better than taxpaying American citizens.

VP Kamala Harris’ message to Dreamers: “They deserve a pathway to citizenship. And so I want to make clear, to the Dreamers who are here and those who are watching from home, this is your home.” pic.twitter.com/Fwmr5ssfeF — The Recount (@therecount) July 22, 2021

A federal judge last week ruled the Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is illegal and blocked new enrollments.

Recall, Barack Obama granted illegal aliens protection in 2012 when he established the DACA program.

According to reports, more than 800,000 illegal aliens are currently protected under Obama’s illegal DACA program.

US District Judge Andrew Hanen of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, a George W. Bush appointee found that the Department of Homeland Security violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and “illegally implemented” the policy.

Judge Hanen ordered the DHS to stop approving new DACA applications.

