https://www.theblaze.com/news/lara-trump-mask-mandate-children

Lara Trump,

Fox News contributor, said that she refuses to mask her children for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

President Joe Biden during a Wednesday night town hall event

said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may suggest that all children under the age of 12 years and those who are unvaccinated wear face coverings while in school.

What are the details?

During a Thursday morning “Fox & Friends” appearance, Lara, wife of Eric Trump, told Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt that she believes the idea of masking children for school is “absolutely ludicrous.”

“I think it’s absolutely ludicrous,” she thundered. “First of all, we know the efficacy of masks has been long disputed. It was Dr. [Anthony] Fauci who, a year and a half ago, remember, told us all if it makes you feel better, wear a mask. But we didn’t have to wear masks originally. He said it wasn’t going to really do anything. Then they told us masks, then they said three masks. But as it relates to kids, I mean, I can tell you that it is almost impossible for my 3-year-old son to keep a mask on.”

Lara added that she believes children suffer greatly due to wearing masks in public and social settings and said that science initially stated that children get only very mild cases of COVID-19 in most instances.

“It gives them headaches,” she complained. “From a social perspective, they can’t see the faces of the other children. We know also if we’re following the science, Ainsley, like we were supposed to do the entire time that, thank goodness, children do not get COVID in the same way that adults do. If they get it, they get a very mild case of it. They’re not the super spreaders we were originally told they might be. So the idea that we’re going the make our children sit in school masked up all day long, I think, is absolutely ludicrous.”

She also noted that depriving kids of coming into contact with regular germs may sabotage a growing child’s immune system.

“My daughter, Carolina, last week had a cold,” Lara recalled. “Every parent knows that’s a nightmare. I was so thrilled because I know that she is actually getting in contact with viruses and germs and bacteria that will allow her to develop an immune system. This is absolutely insane that we are considering making these poor kids sit in school in masks.”

She concluded, “As a parent, I can tell you I am not going to be masking up my children. It is not going to happen for us.”

What else?

During Wednesday’s CNN town hall event, Biden said that children older than 12 years old and who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks, but said that those under 12 will likely be advised to cover their faces while in school.

He also pointed out that it may be difficult to determine whether children have been vaccinated.

“It’s going to get a little bit tight in terms of, well, ‘Are Mom or Dad being honest that Johnny did or did not get vaccinated?’ That’s going to raise questions,” Biden said. “It’s a matter of community responsibility.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

