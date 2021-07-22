https://noqreport.com/2021/07/22/lincoln-project-lashes-out-at-comcast-for-rejecting-its-ad-blaming-fox-news-for-coronavirus-deaths/

The Lincoln Project lashed out at Comcast after the company refused to air its video ad criticizing Fox News for its coverage on the coronavirus pandemic.

The anti-Trump group accused Comcast of being financially motivated in its decision.

“The Lincoln Project was informed by Comcast that they would refuse to run the commercial because it did not meet their guidelines,” the group’s statement said Thursday.

“Our criticism of Fox News falls under Comcast’s description of a business that is in the public forum or the issue is one of public concern,” the statement added.

“Comcast has made one thing clear: Their bottom line comes before anything else; it comes before democracy; and in this case, it comes before the health and safety of the American people,” the group concluded.

The Hill reported that Comcast did not immediately respond to a request for comment. What’s in the ad? The ad accuses Australian billionaire Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News, of killing Americans by allowing “anti-vax hysteria” to be promulgated on the cable news outlet.”Is Rupert Murdoch trying to kill Americans?” asks the narrator on the ad. “His network is the leading voice against COVID vaccination.”The video shows clips from Fox News personalities criticizing President Joe […]