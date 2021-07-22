https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/22/loudoun-county-10th-graders-looking-at-literature-through-the-lenses-of-critical-race-theory-and-marxism/

Listen: This editor majored in English in college (before English became the dumping ground for gay studies and then gender studies) and studied all forms of literary criticism, or at least the ones that were fashionable at the time: feminist criticism, queer theory, Marxist criticism, etc. But, tedious as it was, this was a college student studying literature.

Tenth-grade English students in Loudon County, Virginia are also learning to analyze literature through certain lenses, such as critical race theory, queer theory, ecocriticism, and Marxist criticism. We’ve been assured by many people that critical race theory is taught only in law school, but for these students, critical race theory means looking through the lens of “race and racism across dominant cultural modes of expression.”

We are told CRT is not being used in schools. Here it is in Praxis in the form of assignments from @LCPSOfficial in Loudoun County VA. /1 pic.twitter.com/3AZts2i8Vj — ⚔️The Dunedain Ranger⚔️ (@DunedainRanger9) July 22, 2021

More from Loudoun County

/2 pic.twitter.com/S2pfY2LWV1 — ⚔️The Dunedain Ranger⚔️ (@DunedainRanger9) July 22, 2021

“What does the work say about oppression? How do the characters overcome oppression?”

“What does the work imply about the possibilities of women joining together to resist patriarchy?” Hey, we thought we weren’t supposed to say “women” anymore; rather, “people who menstruate.” How woke is this district?

Assignment using the varying “lenses” to evaluate 10th grade literature. /5 pic.twitter.com/yoqNB1Nifl — ⚔️The Dunedain Ranger⚔️ (@DunedainRanger9) July 22, 2021

It’s difficult to imagine that folks get paid for this type of nonsense…and have actually bullied corporations in order to create an entire industry around it to line their own pockets PT Barnum was correct. He always has been — Jeff Sparbeck (@JeffSparbeck) July 22, 2021

10th grade is for further understanding of form, composition, identifying & utilizing themes, motifs, archetypes, & historical context. Save this “lens” for the University. btw, there’s a reason that Austen, Bronte, Dickinson are considered gold-standard lessons for Feminism. — CHKlaver2 (@ChKlaver2) July 22, 2021

Literary criticism detached itself from exegesis about 125 years ago, as an academic discipline. And here we are. Not faith in search of understanding, but resentment in search of justification. — TheChresmologue (@TChresmologue) July 22, 2021

Imagine a Christian teacher saying, “I don’t teach the Bible in the classroom. I just ask my students to examine everything through a Biblical lens.” — T Bierly (@tbierly) July 22, 2021

I’ve been told this is a myth. — SMM1911 (@SMM_1911) July 22, 2021

Speaking as a Brit, I’m delighted for you all. I mean your Math and English scores must be superb if you got time for this stuff. — TheUndergroundGammon (@Factsareafriend) July 22, 2021

This looks like some of my philosophy courses 20 years ago. — KevinSnow (@SnowHa51270526) July 22, 2021

Literary criticism is the art of BS. Pick a lens, cherry pick from the text, rationalize heavily and dismiss or hide anything that disconfirms your lens.

It is the misrepresentation of a text to fool people about what it means – and … — FluffyMcDeath (@FluffyMcDeath) July 22, 2021

… if approached as such it is an illustration of how spin and propaganda work. However, if people are taught it as a way to find “truth” they are effectively being taught to propagandize and fool themselves. This is:

a) very unhealthy for the victims (students)

b) actually evil — FluffyMcDeath (@FluffyMcDeath) July 22, 2021

Can confirm; e.g., queer theory posits that you can find queer subtext in any work (say, “Huckleberry Finn”) regardless of the author’s intention to put it there.

How about just teach actual subjects? — M-14 Girl. (@m14_girl) July 22, 2021

Teaching 10th graders about being queer isn’t an education. Teach them how to do taxes if they become a W2 employee verses being self employed. Teach them about health insurance- copays, deductibles, etc. Teach them about credit scores and why it’s important. — Jessica (@JessicaBHayden) July 22, 2021

Related:

Fairfax County Public Schools are apparently trying to help teachers bring Critical Race Theory into the classroom, which we were told isn’t happening https://t.co/4r73DaLYiq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 22, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

