Is justice blind, or is it political? As the Justice Department announced its first felony conviction from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Mark Levin took a critical look at the evidence.

From last summer’s attacks on federal courthouses, the White House, and churches to arson, murder, and mayhem, BLM and Antifa have gotten off scot-free. So, Mark wants to know why the Biden team is so focused on taking down the rioters at the Capitol.

