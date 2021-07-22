https://hannity.com/media-room/masks-up-philadelphia-recommends-all-residents-wear-masks-at-indoor-public-spaces/

Health officials in Philadelphia are urging all residents -including the vaccinated- to wear masks when indoors at public spaces; rebuking guidelines from the CDC that say face-coverings for fully vaxxed Americans are unnecessary in most situations.

“As of this week, over one million people have been vaccinated in Philadelphia,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “The numbers make it clear: vaccinations are the best way to combat COVID-19 by protecting ourselves and the people around us.”

Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole added the town is also witnessing “a small but disturbing increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 among children.”

“It’s time for all of us to do what we need to do to protect our city’s kids. That means getting fully vaccinated if you haven’t yet, and it means all of us going back to wearing masks in public. Kids under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated. They need you to step up,” she said.

Philadelphia officials are also recommending outdoor dining to indoor dining, avoiding crowded places, and the use of double-masks for the unvaccinated.

According to the CDC, at least 3,763 people have died from COVID-19 in Philadelphia.

Officials in Los Angeles issued similar guidelines earlier this month.

Due to increased #COVID19 transmission, LA County will be requiring masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, starting 11:59 PM on Saturday, July 17th. Wearing a mask when indoors with others reduces the risk of both getting and transmitting the virus. pic.twitter.com/fDE3ITVcEj — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) July 15, 2021

Read the full report at ABC Philadelphia.

