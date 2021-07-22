https://www.dailywire.com/news/meghan-mccain-slams-pelosi-and-mccarthy-over-january-6-committee-drama-start-acting-like-adults

Conservative co-host of “The View” Meghan McCain slammed leaders of both political parties on Thursday after drama ensued on Capitol Hill this week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) blocked two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) selections for a January 6 committee, prompting backlash and responses from conservatives.

“Am I allowed to think all of this is gross and bad? Cause that’s how I feel about all of it,” McCain said on Thursday’s episode of “The View.” McCain said that they both should have done more to work together.

“I think this is why Americans are so disgusted and overwhelmed with the vast majority of what happens on Capitol Hill, and you don’t have to believe me, there are statistics done by pollsters everywhere that show Congress is at its lowest historical approval rating ever,” McCain said. “And I think part of the problem is Nancy Pelosi better start getting something done with the other side, because her time in power is coming to an end fast and furiously.”

“These two people have to learn how to work together. Republicans and Democrats have to learn to live together,” she said.

“Everyone on Capitol Hill, no matter which party, should be putting politics behind them, because it is very serious, and no one wants anything like it to happen again,” McCain added. “And they all need to start acting like adults and not like pathetic bureaucrats, because elections come and these people will be voted out. Maybe the generation before mine will let these … Boomers just continue to get nothing done. But I promise you, other generations coming up will not.”

HOPES FOR BIPARTISAN JAN. 6 COMMITTEE DASHED? GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled all of his Republican nominees for the bipartisan committee after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of his picks — the co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/HrN7Uy3TeU pic.twitter.com/elKIyEhf0t — The View (@TheView) July 22, 2021

As The Daily Wire reported on Thursday, Pelosi said her January 6 Select Committee will proceed despite what she labeled as Republican “antics” — a reference to McCarthy’s decision to pull GOP participation from the committee after she refused to seat two of his five picks.

After Pelosi’s decision to block two of McCarthy’s choices, “McCarthy simply yanked Republican participation, imperiling the legitimacy of Pelosi’s eventual findings, casting the Democrats Select Committee as a ‘sham process,’” The Daily Wire reported.

“This represents an egregious abuse of power and will irreparably damage this institution,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Denying the voices of members who have served in the military and law enforcement, as well as leaders of standing committees, has made it undeniable that this panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility, and shows the Speaker is more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth.”

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts,” McCarthy told reporters.

“Of the three [McCarthy picks] that I appointed, one of them voted against the ratification and the other two voted for it. Having said that, though, the other two [Jordan and Banks] made statements and took actions that just made it ridiculous to put them on such a committee seeking the truth,” Pelosi said, per Axios.

“When statements are ridiculous and fall into the realm of, ‘You must be kidding,’ there’s no way that they’re going to be on the committee,” Pelosi added.

“I’m not talking about him,” Pelosi said of McCarthy on Thursday. “Let’s not waste each other’s time.”

