https://noqreport.com/2021/07/22/millionaire-nancy-pelosi-im-blessed-to-have-a-family-but-poor-women-need-abortions/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday that though she was “blessed” to have five children “as a devout Catholic,” “poor women” need taxpayer-funded abortion.

On Capitol Hill, Pelosi falsely said Democrats have not blocked Republicans’ attempts to ban taxpayer-funded abortions before describing taxpayer-funded abortion as “an issue of health, as an issue of fairness.”

“It’s an issue of health of many women in America, especially those in lower income situations, and different states, and it is something that has been a priority for many of us a long time,” Pelosi said.

She then echoed a popular media description of President Joe Biden’s faith.

“As a devout Catholic and mother of five in six years, I feel that God blessed my husband and me with our beautiful family, five children in six years almost to the day,” she said. “But it’s not up to me to dictate that that’s what other people should and it is an issue of fairness and justice for poor women in our country.”

Pelosi’s archbishop, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in May that he has had “conversations” with her about abstaining from receiving Holy Communion at mass as a pro-abortion Catholic. […]