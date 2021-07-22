https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/22/miranda-devine-spots-a-few-ways-to-tell-bidens-cnn-town-hall-didnt-go-well/

Last night after President Biden’s CNN town hall we told you about the underwhelming level of excitement in the venue.

It wasn’t exactly a packed house:

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine has spotted some other ways to tell that the town hall didn’t live up to the White House’s hopes (or maybe it did — who knows):

More Joe-mentum!

