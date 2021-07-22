https://creativedestructionmedia.com/news/politics/2021/07/22/breaking-motion-filed-in-ga-court-for-immediate-inspection-of-fulton-county-ballots/

Garland Favorito of VoterGA.org, leading the case in Fulton County, GA to inspect the approximately 140,000 mail-in ballots during the Nov 3rd election, has filed a motion to immediately begin the inspection of the ballots that Henry County Judge Amero unsealed weeks ago. The effort has been stymied by criminal defense attorneys filing motions to dismiss, which resulted in amended filings by Favorito’s legal team.

The legal documents are below.

