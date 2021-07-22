https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ned-price-must-hate-this-reporter/
Associated Press reporter Matt Lee is Ned Price’s worst nightmare, again
CFP posted this beauty from a few weeks ago…
VIDEO: AP reporter calls out Biden State Dept spox Ned Price’s bogus spin: “You just challenged me to come up with an international agreement that the [Trump administration] signed that you guys have walked away from, and I just gave you, I think, 3.” https://t.co/JQAUmiDyuR pic.twitter.com/w3fywsTXD4
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 7, 2021