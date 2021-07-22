https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/new-mississippi-attorney-general-asks-supreme-court-overturn-roe-v-wade/

The Mississippi Attorney General on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to overturn Roe V. Wade.

“The conclusion that abortion is a constitutional right has no basis in text, structure, history, or tradition” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch told the Supreme Court justices.

“There are those who would like to believe that Roe v. Wade settled the issue of abortion once and for all,” Fitch said in a statement posted on her official website. “But all it did was establish a special-rules regime for abortion jurisprudence that has left these cases out of step with other Court decisions and neutral principles of law applied by the Court. As a result, state legislatures, and the people they represent, have lacked clarity in passing laws to protect legitimate public interests, and artificial guideposts have stunted important public debate on how we, as a society, care for the dignity of women and their children. It is time for the Court to set this right and return this political debate to the political branches of government.”

In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled that the US Constitution protected a woman’s ‘right’ to have an abortion.

Since the Roe V. Wade ruling, tens of millions of unborn babies have been aborted.

Oral arguments will likely he heard this fall and a decision is expected by next June.

