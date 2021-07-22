https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/22/nobody-gets-paid-the-nfl-will-reportedly-penalize-teams-and-players-if-games-cant-be-played-because-of-covid-19-outbreaks/

The NFL reportedly told the teams on Thursday that “if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week season in 2021 due to a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will FORFEIT and be credited with a loss for playoff seeding, per sources”:

And the “team responsible for a canceled game because of an outbreak among unvaccinated players/staff will be responsible for financial losses and subject to potential discipline from the commissioner”:

They “do not anticipate adding a ’19th week’ to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season”:

More from the memo:

And details from the memo itself:

And here’s the kicker: If a game is forfeited, “neither team’s players will receive their weekly paragraph 5 salary”:

In other words, “NOBODY GETS PAID”:

