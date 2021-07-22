https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/22/not-everybody-agrees-with-bidens-idea-to-reduce-inflation-even-though-he-said-it-3-times/

President Biden’s CNN town hall hosted by Don Lemon was often quite uncomfortable to watch, but that doesn’t mean Biden didn’t find the time to try and impart some economic wisdom (pause for laughter).

After being asked about how to bring down inflation, Biden presented his plan:

We’re reminded of when Biden was Obama’s VP and said “we have to spend money to keep from going bankrupt.”

It was also funny how Biden said “reduce inflation” three times, as if that’ll make it more likely to happen.

Naturally Don Lemon didn’t get Biden to finish one of his thoughts:

***

Related:

‘That’s it?’ Photo of Biden’s CNN town hall audience is incredibly underwhelming

President Biden tells restaurant owner he can’t find workers because they’ve all moved on to better opportunities

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...