https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/22/not-red-vs-blue-gayle-king-reveals-she-has-a-relative-who-is-refusing-to-get-vaccinated/

There’s a clip going viral right now from “CBS This Morning” of a presumed Republican in the hospital recovering from COVID-19 who said knowing what he knows now, he still wouldn’t get the vaccine because “there’s too many issues with these vaccines” and he thinks the government at all levels is “shoving” it down our throats:

I don’t even have words for this pic.twitter.com/vrCnrfhnfb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 22, 2021

But there’s another clip from CBS that also should be going viral. Here’s Gayle King talking about one of her relatives who is refusing to get vaccinated because the vaccines do not yet have full FDA approval:

As COVID cases increase, the virus remains dangerous and deadly for those who are unvaccinated. Dr. @DavidAgus joins us to explain. pic.twitter.com/52BXzMONFA — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 22, 2021

This was never a red vs. blue issue, as much as the media tries to make it one with its focus on Tucker Carlson, etc.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

