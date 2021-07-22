https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/22/report-jets-greg-knapp-dead-biking-accident/

New York Jets assistant coach Gregg Knapp has reportedly died.

According to Mike Klis, Knapp’s agent announced late Thursday afternoon that the assistant coach died after injuries sustained after being hit by a car while biking. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was 58-years-old.

Jeff Sperbeck, Greg Knapp’s agent, has just announced coach Knapp has pass away from injuries suffered while riding his bicycle Saturday in Calif. and was struck by a vehicle.

“Today at 11:32 am PST, Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back home to Heaven.” (More). #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) July 22, 2021

Obviously, this is an incredibly tragic situation, and there’s nothing else that really can be said. Knapp leaves behind his family, friends and an entire NFL organization.

To call it a tragedy doesn’t even begin to sum up the situation facing those he leaves behind.

Jets’ passing-game coordinator Gregg Knapp has been hospitalized in critical condition after a bicycle accident. A statement from his family: pic.twitter.com/fSt8O5imCs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

Hopefully, the Jets surround his family with an overwhelming amount of love and compassion. In a time like this, there’s really not much else you can do.

This is terrible news, RIP Jets QB coach Gregg Knapp 🙏🏽 https://t.co/a2zy0x1Iry — MadGood Knicks Show™ (@MadGoodKS) July 22, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with Knapp’s family, his friends and everyone with the Jets organization. It’s just a terribly sad and brutal situation.