New York Jets assistant coach Gregg Knapp has reportedly died.

According to Mike Klis, Knapp’s agent announced late Thursday afternoon that the assistant coach died after injuries sustained after being hit by a car while biking. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was 58-years-old.

Obviously, this is an incredibly tragic situation, and there’s nothing else that really can be said. Knapp leaves behind his family, friends and an entire NFL organization.

To call it a tragedy doesn’t even begin to sum up the situation facing those he leaves behind.

Hopefully, the Jets surround his family with an overwhelming amount of love and compassion. In a time like this, there’s really not much else you can do.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Knapp’s family, his friends and everyone with the Jets organization. It’s just a terribly sad and brutal situation.

