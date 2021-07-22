https://thebluestateconservative.com/2021/07/22/obamas-police-state-dream-is-coming-true/

The U.S. Capitol Police have been authorized to open field offices in two states, Florida and California, ostensibly to investigate threats against members of Congress. A Capitol Police spokesperson said additional field offices will be opening, prompting fears of a massive federal law enforcement overreach: the nightmare scenario of a police state.

I predict the Capitol Police expansion is a move toward abolishing all state and local law enforcement agencies, and replacing them with a nationwide federal law enforcement presence. Why? Because according to Democrats, state and local police departments are racist institutions that keep the boot of white supremacy on the neck of black America.

If state and local police are abolished, we will be living in a de facto police state, where the only law enforcement personnel will be those who swear allegiance to the Democratic Party and its Marxist agenda.

The elimination of state and local police will lead to an ideological cleansing of what will be a totally politicized federal police force with a mission no different than that assigned to Mao’s Red Guards. Like all police states, a police state here in America will lead to ruthless repression of political dissenters. The same kind of repression is currently being implemented in every branch of the U.S. military, where woke generals and admirals are ramming the Marxist political construct known as critical race theory down the throat of every active service member, as well as cadets and midshipmen at America’s military academies.

The Democrat rallying cry “defund the police” is a carefully orchestrated ruse to lay the groundwork for the establishment of a full-blown police state. Biden is making it happen, but his strings are obviously being pulled by someone else. I believe his puppet master is former boss, Barack Obama.

When Obama left the White House in January 2017, he established a post-presidency political organization called Organizing For Action. OFA is allegedly non-partisan, but only a fool would believe an organization founded by the most ideologically-driven president in U.S. history has no partisan objectives. In a Feb. 2017 article titled “How Obama is scheming to sabotage Trump’s presidency,” The New York Post reported as follows:

“When former President Barack Obama said he was “heartened” by anti-Trump protests, he was sending a message of approval to his troops. Troops? Yes, Obama has an army of agitators — numbering more than 30,000 — who will fight his Republican successor at every turn. And Obama will command them from a bunker less than two miles from the White House.

In what’s shaping up to be a highly unusual post-presidency, Obama isn’t just staying behind in Washington. He’s working behind the scenes to set up what will effectively be a shadow government to not only protect his threatened legacy, but to sabotage the incoming administration and its popular “America First” agenda.

He’s doing it through a network of leftist nonprofits led by Organizing for Action. Normally you’d expect an organization set up to support a politician and his agenda to close up shop after that candidate leaves office, but not Obama’s OFA. Rather, it’s gearing up for battle, with a growing war chest and more than 250 offices across the country.“

That Obama would try to subvert Trump’s presidency by any means necessary was evident before he left office, when he gave a wink and a nod to high-level dirty cops at the DOJ, FBI and CIA to use the awesome powers of the Federal Government in an attempt to torpedo Trump’s presidential campaign through a fabricated Trump-Russia collusion narrative. When Obama left office on Januar. 20, 2017, dirty-cop holdovers from his administration saddled Trump’s presidency with a two and a half year special prosecutor investigation that came up empty. Of course it came up empty. It was a surreptitious political hatchet job from the very beginning.

Five days before he was first elected, Obama vowed to “fundamentally transform the United States of America.” See a ten-second video of that vow here. Millions of Americans who enthusiastically elected him to the most powerful job in the world forgot to ask themselves, Transform it into what? America always needs improving, but is it such a sorry place that it must be fundamentally transformed? According to Obama, yes it is.

To fundamentally transform a nation means to bring about radical changes to its traditional values, principle and institutions. In the case of America, that means to upend its long-standing two-party constitutional system in favor of single-party authoritarian rule, i.e. a Police State, which is now in the process of being formed.

When George Floyd was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer, I believe Obama saw an opportunity to instigate a white hot racial crisis that would sweep his puppet into the White House. How could he foment such a crisis? By quietly instructing OFA’s 30,000 Marxist revolutionaries to incite four continuous months of pre-election race riots. As I wrote in The Blue State Conservative in May, Obama’s credentials as a race arsonist are well-established.

Obama almost completed his dream of fundamentally transforming America into a communist nation on his own. But with our constitutional democracy still intact when he left office, more dirty work was needed. When Hillary Clinton fumbled the ball inside the one and handed the presidency to Trump, the scheming former president sat by and smiled as senior law enforcement and intelligence agency holdovers from his administration tried every crooked trick in the book to drive his lawfully elected successor from office.

Some of what his puppet in the White House is currently doing:

● Setting the stage to eliminate state and local law enforcement agencies

● Giving a presidential green light to a nationwide presence for the Capitol Police

● Denying due process to hundreds of imprisoned U.S. citizens accused of breaking the law on January 6th

● Refusing to release 14,000 hours of Jan. 6 surveillance video that could undermine the government’s “insurrection” narrative

● Initiating a dirty alliance with leftwing Silicon Valley to rigidly control what web content citizens are allowed to see

Our country’s first America-hating president is smiling once again, as the Police State he has long coveted is being set in motion.

By John Eidson

John Eidson is a conservative political commentator, a patriotic American, and a regular contributor to The Blue State Conservative.

Image by Gordon Johnson from Pixabay

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

