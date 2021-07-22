https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60fa0680bbafd42ff5884f60
Graphic porn videos have suddenly appeared on sites across the internet, including at news outlets like the Washington Post and even Teen Vogue, after a defunct video hosting platform lost its domain …
Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats demanded this week that the FBI hand over additional information related to its 2018 investigation into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh….
Cuban immigrants who protested President Biden’s policies outside the White House this week had a message for college students entertaining Marxism….
A brush fire ignited Thursday afternoon in Riverside County, spreading across 30 acres in two hours and prompting authorities to order some residents to evacuate….
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is placing Ben and Jerry’s on an official government blacklist because the ice cream company is removing its product from Israel in protest of the Zionist regime’s war ac…