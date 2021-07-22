https://www.oann.com/olympics-three-more-athletes-test-postive-for-covid-19-at-games/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-three-more-athletes-test-postive-for-covid-19-at-games



A sign is seen as a man walks to the PCR sample collection room at the main press center ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko A sign is seen as a man walks to the PCR sample collection room at the main press center ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

July 23, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Olympics organisers said on Friday that three more competitors at the Tokyo Games, including one resident of the athletes’ village, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Olympics-related cases rose by 19, organisers said, bringing the total number of disclosed cases to 106.

(Reporting by Tokyo newsroom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

