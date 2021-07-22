https://www.oann.com/olympics-u-s-first-lady-jill-biden-arrives-in-japan-for-games/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-u-s-first-lady-jill-biden-arrives-in-japan-for-games



FILE PHOTO: U.S. First Lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, U.S. July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

July 22, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. first lady Jill Biden landed on Thursday in Japan, where she is leading the United States’ diplomatic delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Biden will have dinner later in the day with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko Suga in the Japanese capital.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

