The NYPD is asking for the public’s help tracking down a group of men behind at least 28 robberies across New York City.

The first reported robbery was on May 22. In a video shared by police, the robbers struck two days later at about 1:50 a.m. in the University Heights section of the Bronx. Two armed men approached a 23-year-old man and demanded his property. The victim handed over a necklace worth $4,000 took and a bracelet valued at $8,500.

The suspects took off in a dark-colored vehicle driven by another man towards the Major Deegan Expressway.

On the same day at about 10 p.m., a group of six men, one with a knife, approached a 37-year-old man who had just parked in front of 1373 Herschell Street in Westchester Square. After he got out of his car they demanded his property. The victim complied and the suspects took his iPhone 12 Pro Max, wallet, and the keys to a gray 2018 Toyota Camry and drove off in the car. The victim was not injured.

On May 25 at about 4:55 a.m., four men, one with a gun, approached a 34-year-old man in front of 2709 Young Avenue in Pelhham Gardens and demanded his property. The victim handed over his wallet with bank cards and an LG cell phone. The suspects fled in a black four-door sedan and a light-color SUV.

The NYPD said the group also struck in several other locations in the Bronx, upper Manhattan, and Queens.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or by logging onto NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.

Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.

