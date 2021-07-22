https://rairfoundation.com/pastor-questions-if-the-vaccine-is-a-precursor-to-the-mark-of-the-beast-video/

In Germany, the Pastor of the Evangelical Free Church, Jakob Tscharntke, is one of the few Christian leaders opposing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s push to have her population vaccinated. In the following sermon, Pastor Tscharntke preaches that the Mark of the Beast will be more readily received by those who have already been deceived into taking the experimental coronavirus “vaccine” (gene therapy).

The Mark of the Beast is referred to in the Book of Revelation 13:16-18. There are actually two Beasts mentioned in Revelation 13. The first has been typically associated with the Anti-Christ, who many believe will be some type of political figure or businessman who will rise to power and persecute the Christian Church.

The second Beast is often associated with some type of religious/cult figure who will come in the same demonic spirit as the first beast but will deceive the people through miraculous signs and wonders to worship the first beast.

It is the second Beast who will institute the Mark of the Beast. However, true believers in Jesus Christ will neither accept the Mark nor worship the Beast, even if it means martyrdom.

Holy Scripture says that the Mark of the Beast is to be put on a person’s hand or forehead, signifying the Beast’s authority over his subjects’ thoughts and deeds. Without the Mark, no one can buy or sell anything. If the “vaccine” is a precursor to the Mark of the Beast, we see that today there are vaccine mandates which force people to take the shot in their arm if they want to go to their jobs and earn a living or go into stores to buy food, clothes, medicine, and other necessities.

Three types of people will accept the Mark of the Beast

The pastor continues by saying three types of people will accept the Mark of the Beast. The first is the one who is completely deluded. These are the double-maskers who walk around outside with two masks on in 90° heat, even though they themselves have been vaccinated, and are careful not to come within 6 feet of any human being. They are the ones who watch MSNBC religiously, view NPR as the most sophisticated news outlet, and believe Trump to be a Russian operative.

The second type that the pastor believes will take the Mark of the Beast is the one who really doesn’t want to know the truth or deal with it. Their common refrain is, “I just want to do whatever to get on with ‘normal life already.” He or she does not want to offend anyone or put up any resistance. These types of people, the pastor says, just want to live a comfortable life, a life like how it used to be, not wanting to recognize the radical change in life that has already taken place. The pastor notes that they may wander for a time, apparently trying not to take the Mark, but they will succumb when the pressure is too great.

The last type of person whom the pastor believes will take the Mark of the Beast knows exactly that it is wrong but doesn’t have the strength to withstand the pressure indefinitely. So the pastor proposes that “These people will become systematically psychologically ruined to break all resistance so that the unspeakable satanic evil can spread unhindered as possible,” destroying the people of the world.

Surprisingly, what the pastor fails to mention, however, is that there are a number of people who are given a seal on their foreheads which is the sign of the Lord our God (Rev. 7:2-3). This is reminiscent of Ezekiel’s prophecy, where God’s people, the Jews, were sealed on their foreheads with a mark to escape the wrath of God (Ezek.9:5-6). Those sealed with the sign of the Lord will by no means receive the Mark of the Beast.

But how are we to discern which Mark is which?

The Mark of our Lord, which is called a “seal” upon our foreheads, is not a physical mark. Instead, it is a spiritual mark. This seal is the Holy Spirit, which burns like a flame upon our foreheads and dwells within our hearts, confessing that only Jesus Christ is Lord, that He is one with God the Father, and God the Holy Spirit, and that He is the savior of the world. For as St. Paul says, “In Him [Jesus] you also, when you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation, and believed in Him, were sealed with the promise of the Holy Spirit, who is the guarantee of our inheritance until we acquire possession of it, to the praise of his glory” (Ephesians 1:13-14).

Though many shall perish under the Beast, in the end, God wins. Some of His people will be martyred, but some will be spared until they witness the glory of heaven come down to earth and the reign of Jesus for a thousand years (Rev.20:6).

Watch a portion of Pastor Jakob Tscharntke’s sermon:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

