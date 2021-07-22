https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/poll-majority-voters-want-antifa-blm-investigated-january-6th/

Since the moment Democrats took power in January of this year, they have painted what happened at the Capitol as a supposed “insurrection.”

They have painted Trump supporters and other conservatives as terrorists. The FBI has spent countless hours and resources rounding up people who were involved. Nancy Pelosi is even forming a new commission in Congress to further investigate.

Despite all of this, a majority of voters would prefer an investigation of the Antifa and BLM rioters who destroyed American cities for months in 2020.

Newsmax reports:

TRENDING: LIZ CHENEY GOES ROGUE: Holds Presser, Trashes McCarthy and GOP Reps, Says She Agrees with Pelosi for Blocking Jim Jordan and Jim Banks from Jan. 6 Commission

Rasmussen Poll: Majority Want BLM Protests Inquiry, More Than Jan. 6 As House leaders engage in a standoff over Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 panel, a poll found that likely voters are more supportive of investigating the social injustice demonstrations that roiled the nation last summer. A supermajority of likely voters (66%) want the Black Lives Matter and antifa protests investigated, while a majority do not support Pelosi’s inquiry into the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports poll. Just 49% support Pelosi’s House Jan. 6 panel, and majorities of Blacks and Hispanics back an investigation into the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd by a police officer. The demonstrations sparked violence in a number of U.S. cities. “Sixty-seven percent of whites, 64% of Black voters, 66% of Hispanics and 62% of other minorities think Congress should investigate the 2020 riots in U.S. cities,” Rasmussen Reports wrote in the analysis of the poll. “Seventy-five percent of Republicans, 60% of Democrats, and 63% of voters not affiliated with either major party say Congress should investigate last year’s violent protests.”

There are some other interesting findings in the poll.

From the Washington Examiner:

– 53% think Congress should award medals to the law enforcement agencies that defended their cities from violent looters and rioters in 2020. – 62% believe elected officials who downplayed the 2020 rioting and looting deserve to be criticized, a number higher than the 51% who believe politicians deserve criticism for downplaying the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. – 76% of voters believe young people should be taught to comply with police rather than resist or flee arrest.

Democrats are out of step with the majority of the American people.

Their sham investigation is being done for political reasons, plain and simple.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

