https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/22/president-biden-looked-a-little-caught-off-guard-when-don-lemon-referred-to-him-as-the-big-guy/
President Biden’s town hall on CNN certainly had its moments, and one of them came about not because of something Biden said, but rather the host Don Lemon:
Did Don Lemon just call Joe Biden “The Big Guy?”
👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/556FeChZXO
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 22, 2021
LOL! Biden looks like he’s been called that before.
Look at how off guard Joe was when he was called that 😂 https://t.co/R6Roa4IFje
— Logan Herring (@LoganHerrring1) July 22, 2021
Biden appeared to be caught off guard by plenty last night.
does the “big guy” also get 10% from his son’s junk art?
— Luis Janumis (@LuisJanumis) July 22, 2021
Freudian slip from Don Lemon last night:
Shout-out to “10% for the big guy” and Tony Bobulinksi https://t.co/QhgKjzkwKy
— 🇺🇸Patriot Newsman🇺🇸 (@PatriotNewsman) July 22, 2021
https://t.co/aMddK0LixO pic.twitter.com/SmE3qUR4jc
— Phil (@Phil90498753) July 22, 2021
***
Related:
‘That’s it?’ Photo of Biden’s CNN town hall audience is incredibly underwhelming
President Biden tells restaurant owner he can’t find workers because they’ve all moved on to better opportunities