President Biden’s town hall on CNN certainly had its moments, and one of them came about not because of something Biden said, but rather the host Don Lemon:

Did Don Lemon just call Joe Biden “The Big Guy?” 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/556FeChZXO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 22, 2021

LOL! Biden looks like he’s been called that before.

Look at how off guard Joe was when he was called that 😂 https://t.co/R6Roa4IFje — Logan Herring (@LoganHerrring1) July 22, 2021

Biden appeared to be caught off guard by plenty last night.

does the “big guy” also get 10% from his son’s junk art? — Luis Janumis (@LuisJanumis) July 22, 2021

Freudian slip from Don Lemon last night: Shout-out to “10% for the big guy” and Tony Bobulinksi https://t.co/QhgKjzkwKy — 🇺🇸Patriot Newsman🇺🇸 (@PatriotNewsman) July 22, 2021

