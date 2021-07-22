https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/president-trump-blasts-rino-az-state-senator-boyer-nothing-trouble-nobody-knows/
President Donald Trump released a statement Thursday ripping Arizona’s most disgraceful State Senator.
Paul Boyer recently cosponsored a resolution to hold the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in contempt then later killed the resolution after getting cold feet.
Arizona Senate Fails to Hold Maricopa Board of Supervisors in Contempt Over Election Fraud Audit
TRENDING: Even the Audience is Fake: Check Out the Crowd at Joe Biden’s CNN Town Hall
Arizona State Senators are now calling for decertification of this fraudulent election and based on past attempts to derail this process, Boyer can’t be trusted.
President Trump released the following statement regarding RINO Boyer’s obstruction of justice.
Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America
Republican Arizona State Senator Paul Boyer, a RINO if there ever was one, is doing everything in his power to hold up the damning Forensic Audit of Maricopa County which has been taking place over the last 90 days. The people of Arizona are demanding it. Boyer has been nothing but trouble, and nobody knows why. All we demand is Voter Integrity! He is being primaried by a strong and highly respected challenger, former Arizona State Representative Anthony Kern.
Boyer and Ugenti Rita have failed their constituents.