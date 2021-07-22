https://trishintel.com/trumps-new-warning-for-the-republican-party/

Former President Donald Trump has a new warning for Republicans.

“Republicans must take seriously the effort by Democrats to completely change America through the reconciliation process,” Trump said in a statement. (Story continues below.)

– Advertisement –



“The infrastructure package has little to do with infrastructure as we know it, bridges, roads, tunnels, etc., but is a dramatic expansion of government that will cost much more than the $3.5 trillion being discussed.”

He even went on to suggest Republicans flee the Capitol like Democrats fled Texas.

“Don’t let this happen! I urge every Republican to fight this and deny Democrats a quorum if that is what it takes to make sure that the Democrats can’t use reconciliation,” Trump said. “Republicans must push back for the sake of our country and, far less importantly, the sake of the Republican Party!”

Earlier this week, Trump called out Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who has been a constant critic of Trump and fallen out of favor with many Republicans. Rep. Cheney drew the most criticism when she sided with Democrats and a few other Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment.

Trump is currently looking into Rep. Cheney’s primary opponents, so he can decide who to support to replace Rep. Cheney.

“Paying close attention to the Wyoming House Primary against loser RINO Liz Cheney. Some highly respected pollsters tell me she’s toast in Wyoming after siding with Crazy Nancy Pelosi and supporting the Democrat Impeachment Hoax,” Trump said in a statement. “And that’s just the beginning! This is a ‘hot’ race with some very interesting candidates running against her.”

Trump pointed out, though, that there should only be one primary opponent so they do not split the vote.

“Remember though, in the end we just want ONE CANDIDATE running against Cheney,” Trump said. “I’ll be meeting with some of her opponents in Bedminster next week and will be making my decision on who to endorse in the next few months. JUST ONE CANDIDATE. Thank you!”

– Advertisement –



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

