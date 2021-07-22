https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/protesting-in-the-middle-of-the-street-has-consequences/
#FireCuervo protesters ran after the car after it hit people. Cops kinda just stood around at first until they got told to get the car. NYPD TARU continued recording & surveilling protesters. pic.twitter.com/hyTkTqPg0i
— Ash J (@AshAgony) July 22, 2021
Protesting in the middle of the street has consequences.
Eventually, cops caught up to the protesters & the car. NYPD cops pushed #FireCuervo protesters back & arrested the driver. One protester also eventually got put in an ambulance. Protesters then continued marching. pic.twitter.com/rRBhSsZz0p
— Ash J (@AshAgony) July 22, 2021