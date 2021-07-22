https://www.newsmax.com/politics/chip-roy-biden-small-business-jan-6/2021/07/22/id/1029603

President Joe Biden is “disregarding all of the concerns” of America’s struggling small businesses by pushing for spending bills, hikes to minimum pay, and other actions, Rep. Chip Roy said on Newsmax Wednesday while responding to the president’s CNN town hall.

“They’re paying people more not to work than to work and crushing small businesses while enriching large corporations like Amazon,” the Texas Republican said on Newsmax’s “National Report.” “(They) clearly don’t care about the will of the American people.”

Biden also, during the town hall, called for the investigation into the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol to continue, saying that he doesn’t “care if you think I’m Satan reincarnate, the fact is you can’t look at that television and say, nothing happened on the 6th,” and Roy said those comments show there is a “clearly a political process that’s going on.”

“You cannot in any way, shape, or form come to a different conclusion (after) what Nancy Pelosi did,” Roy added, referring to her decision to veto the addition of Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks to the select committee investigating the matter.

“That’s a clear statement that she doesn’t want to have any kind of actual bipartisan effort to seek the truth,” said Roy. “This is why, by the way, I and other Republicans opposed the establishment of this committee. My position all along has been that we have standing committees who have the power to go figure out the truth. Let’s start with the House Judiciary Committee, where we could call on the attorney general, but Jerry Nadler won’t do that.”

Republicans have been sending Attorney General Merrick Garland letters about the matter but haven’t gotten a response, “so let’s haul them in front of the committee,” said Roy.

He said he also favors working “backward” to come up with a solution by talking about the 530 Americans who have been arrested or charged with crimes in connection with Jan. 6.

“What were they charged with? Why were they charged” said Roy. “How long have they been in jail … what kind of penalties are they facing. Lets’ go seek the truth no matter wherever it may lead and let’s work backward from the investigations that are currently underway that are resulting in Americans being put in jail.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. remains on the committee, and Roy said she is “out of balance by siding with Pelosi and attacking fellow Republicans.

“I think that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy put forth a good faith effort to put forward Republicans to go seek the truth,” said Roy. “Jim Jordan is the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, was the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee. Jim Banks, who was the chair of the RNC, he represents 140 Republicans in that regard. “

Roy also commented about the ongoing standoff between Texas House Democrats who traveled to the nation’s capital to stop a GOP-led vote on election reforms in their state.

“They are doing all of the things that the American people are tired of,” he said. “They are seeing it in real-time. This is all political … you’re supposed to be in the Texas legislature at the state capitol in Austin, and you’re getting on a chartered plane to go fly to D.C. to hobnob with Kamala Harris, who, by the way, is supposed to be securing the border of the United States, and (she) doesn’t give a whit about that.”

