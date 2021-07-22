https://www.newsmax.com/politics/ferguson-pelosi-jan-6-mccarthy/2021/07/22/id/1029592

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “showed her hand” by rejecting two of the five Republicans House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had picked to serve on the select committee investigating the Jan 6 incidents at the Capitol, Rep. Drew Ferguson said on Newsmax Thursday.

“It’s really not about getting to the truth,” the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America.” “We have incredible members that have served in the military and law enforcement, that have been on the front lines of defending freedom, and she is denying them the chance to find the truth.”

McCarthy, R-Calif., pulled all his picks for the commission off the commission after Pelosi rejected Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana based on statements the two Trump allies had made and actions they’d taken.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., remains the only Republican on the commission, but she was picked by Pelosi, not McCarthy, and has remained a vocal opponent of Trump’s.

Ferguson said McCarthy is “exactly right” to call Pelosi out for rejecting his picks, and to say that Republicans will not participate “in what has obviously become a political hack job on the former president and House Republicans.”

Pelosi’s decision to deny the Republicans their spots on the commission also makes on wonder “what she is afraid of,” said Ferguson. He pointed out that McCarthy said during his press conference that “we would use our own side to go seek the truth” on Jan. 6, and he supports that.

Ferguson also commented on President Joe Biden’s call for a $3.5 trillion spending plan, which Republicans blocked from progressing Wednesday through a unified party-line vote.

He noted that the Democrats want the bill to advance even though it has not yet been written out, and said that would be “laughable” if the “consequences weren’t so serious.”

“It’s a new low for the Democrat Party,” said Ferguson. “It shows that they, you know that they don’t have a plan for America (and) that they don’t have the votes.

Meanwhile, inflation is climbing because “the Democrats are spending trillions of dollars that we don’t have and it’s driving inflation,” said Ferguson.

“It’s driving up the cost of things that people need in their lives every single day,” he said. “It does not seem to matter to the House Democrats right now that that is the end consequence of this all of this spending…it’s not about good numbers. It’s not about good math. It’s about using a tool and a scoring mechanism to be able to pass a socialist agenda that they are absolutely committed to doing.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

