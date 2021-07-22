https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/reporter-fired-for-faking-up-the-news/

Posted by Kane on July 22, 2021 4:18 pm

German TV reporter claimed she helped the clean-up efforts

A star reporters from the biggest TV company in Germany was caught smearing mud on her face during floods in Germany last week. RTL presenter Susanna Ohlen caught in the act.

Ohlen was later fired…

