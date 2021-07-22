https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/reporter-fired-for-faking-up-the-news/
German TV reporter claimed she helped the clean-up efforts
A star reporters from the biggest TV company in Germany was caught smearing mud on her face during floods in Germany last week. RTL presenter Susanna Ohlen caught in the act.
🇩🇪 FLASH – Une journaliste de la chaîne de télévision allemande RTL s’est volontairement couverte de boue avant de passer en direct pendant qu’elle couvrait les inondations en #Allemagne. Elle a depuis été licenciée. (témoins/chaîne) pic.twitter.com/n7mX5yf4yH
— Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) July 22, 2021